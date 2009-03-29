L.A. SOL 2 vs. Washington Freedom 0

WOW for WPS!

Women’s Professional Soccer (WPS) is off to a great start. The match between the Los Angeles Sol and the Washington Freedom was simply spectacular. The score might suggest that the Sol easily won, but it was a hard fought battle.

The Sol were quite dominant for the first 45 minutes. Marta was simply electrifying, drawing the attention of defenders and fans alike. However, it was her teammate, Allison Falk, who scored the first goal in WPS history in just the sixth minute.

Halftime brought out a much different Washington team. They were more energized and structured in their attacks. However, star Abby Wambach proved to be the Freedom’s only offensive option. She could have used some more help up front. Unfortunately, the Freedom fell further behind as the Sol’s Camille Abily scored in the 87th minute. Marta, easily the league’s biggest name, provided the assist. Overall, the first match in WPS history was entertaining and enjoyable. The fans in the stands surely would agree as over 14,800 attended the match.

Simply put, Washington put up quite a fight. Los Angeles had to work hard for the victory.