Sale of Cleveland City Stars-Elkhart, Indiana?

Several sources have approached us regarding this breaking news. There is a strong possibility that the club will be purchased by a group based in Elkhart, Indiana. We are told that there is a chance that the club will be moved as part of the sale.
Elkhart is city with a passion for soccer. Our sources suggest that this is a market that could easily sustain a USL-1 club. Other sports, including a minor league baseketball team, have been supported by the community in the past. Nibco, a major corporation based in Elkhart, has been a major sponsor of youth soccer. They have provided funds for a community sports complex that includes several soccer fields. More details will follow.
3 Comments
Thanks for this info. Additional discussions similar to this topic can be found at the World’s Largest Forum.
credit repair indiana…
Kudos to the webmaster for running an incredible site….
credit repair indiana…
Credit where Credit is due – terrific webpage!…