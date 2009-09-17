Sale of Cleveland City Stars-Elkhart, Indiana?

Several sources have approached us regarding this breaking news. There is a strong possibility that the club will be purchased by a group based in Elkhart, Indiana. We are told that there is a chance that the club will be moved as part of the sale.

Elkhart is city with a passion for soccer. Our sources suggest that this is a market that could easily sustain a USL-1 club. Other sports, including a minor league baseketball team, have been supported by the community in the past. Nibco, a major corporation based in Elkhart, has been a major sponsor of youth soccer. They have provided funds for a community sports complex that includes several soccer fields. More details will follow.