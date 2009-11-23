Charleston Battery to USL-2

It appears that the rumor about the Battery moving to USL-2 is true after all. We heard this news several months back, but thought it was just that, a rumor.
The Battery’s website mentions that only five clubs are now in USL-1 and Cleveland was not mentioned as one of those clubs. We have asked for clarification from the league office regarding this matter.
