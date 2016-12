Some key stats from the December 19th match against 1790 Cincinnati Express:

Allen Eller 3 goals (hat trick), 1 assist

Milko Cecez 2 goals

Adis Kuduzovic 2 goals, 2 assistsĀ

Lucas Martorana 1 goal

Adam Campellone 1 goal

Nate Yates 1 assist

Wes Sechrist 1 assist

Jared Dombrowski 1 assist

Midfielder Steve Gillespie missed the match with an injury (turf toe).