Local Players in the News

There was quite the sense of disappointment as we discovered that Mark Blades and Hunter Gilstrap were not making the final cut in Chicago and Toronto respectively. Blades, a St. Ignatius grad, is still being courted by several other MLS clubs despite the early setback. Gilstrap, a former keeper with the City Stars, is searching for options after his trial with Toronto FC ended without a contract. Both have the talent to play professionally, while Blades looks to be the best bet for making a MLS roster this season.

Fans of soccer in Cleveland should still rejoice with the news of another St. Ignatius grad making it big in MLS. Not only was Justin Morrow drafted in the 2010 MLS SuperDraft, but he was set to sign with the San Jose Earthquakes this weekend.