Pure Futbol Video

This year’s newest soccer game is a Ubisoft product. It offers something different than FIFA or Pro Evo. It is more of an arcade style; it focuses on the intensity and physcial nature of the beautiful game.

This is could be one of the best soccer games ever if the gameplay is as good as the visuals.

Here are some key features:

In the Heart of the Action – Experience what the players do, through tight camera angles and stunning audio/visual treatments that intensify key moments of the game.

Feel the Fight – There are no referees to stop the game every few seconds for little fouls. Pure Futbol celebrates strength and power as much as it does skill and speed.

The Elite of Past & Present – Take control of over 230 elite players, 17 top international teams and 3 legends teams.

Multiplayer – Team up or compete against up to 4 players offline and online. Compete in both regional and global leaderboards.

Share Your Superstar – Create and upload your players for others to admire, download and use.

More details to follow in the near future. We are really excited about this one!