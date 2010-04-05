Rapids Among the Most Improved

Many people have been impressed with the shakeup in Kansas City, but the Colorado Rapids have made some unbelievable moves in the past few weeks.

The recent signing of Claudio Lopez showed that they are determined to reach the playoffs this year. Lopez is a proven commodity, a former DP for Kansas City, and a veteran who can share his knowledge of the game. He will score goals and provide spark to the Colorado attack. Lopez can be called a poor man’s version of Guillermo Barros Schelotto. This is a great move on all accounts.

The trade for Marvell Wynne was also brilliant. The Rapids were able to acquire a premier defender that has caps at the national team level and was even part of the 2008 Olympic squad that competed in Beijing. Colorado got a lot of value in the trade as they didn’t give up much. Our prediction is that Colorado will compete for one of the final playoff spots at the end of the season and finally make it to the postseason.