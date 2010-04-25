Chivas Wins at Home

The San Jose Earthquakes fell 3-2 to Chivas USA on Saturday night at The Home Depot Center in Carson, Calif. Sacha Kljestan put the home side up 1-0 in the 25th minute on a long range effort. Chris Wondolowski pulled the Quakes level at one on a penalty in the 42nd minute and then Justin Braun scored his fourth goal against the Quakes in his last four appearances to put the home side up 2-1 in the 54th minute.

As the Quakes pushed for an equalizer, Chivas broke on the counter attack and substitute Chukwudi Chijindu put the home side up 3-1 in the 87th minute. San Jose pulled one back as rookie Steven Beitashour scored his first career goal, but it was too little, too late, as they fell 3-2.