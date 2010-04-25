Sounders Fall to Toronto on the Road

Seattle Sounders FC allowed two second half goals and fell 2-0 to Toronto FC on the second leg of a two-match road trip on a rainy Sunday afternoon at BMO Field. Seattle Sounders FC (2-2-2, 8 points) are in sole possession of third place in the Western Conference after the first five games while Toronto FC (2-3-0, 6 points) won its second of the season at home.

Dwayne De Rosario scored the game-winner in the 58th minute. After a Toronto cross hit the referee, De Rosario dispossessed Osvaldo Alonso at the top of the box and fired a shot into the side netting of the far post. De Rosario scored the first five Toronto FC goals this season.

With two shutouts last season, it was also the first time Sounders FC allowed a goal by Toronto FC. De Rosario also figured in the second Toronto FC goal. In the 76th minute, De Rosario’s cross found O’Brian White who finished a left-footed shot into the center of the net. It was the first time Sounders FC conceded multiple goals in consecutive games.

Kasey Keller, who started Sunday’s match despite suffering a head injury four days ago, was tested early on a shot by White. White fired from just inside the 18-yard box but the diving Keller deflected the ball wide for a Toronto FC corner.

Steve Zakuani entered the match in the 60th minute for Sanna Nyassi. On his first touch, Zakuani played a ball through the Toronto FC defense to Brad Evans who fired a one-time shot on goal that was deflected out of bounds by the keeper. Another second half substitute, Fredy Montero, blasted a shot from close distance in the 83rd minute but it was deflected away by Stefan Frei for a corner.

Seattle had the advantage in total shots, 11-5, and shots on goal, 4-3. With two road games in four days, head coach Sigi Schmid shuffled the starting lineup, making six personnel changes from Thursday. Seattle has had a different starting XI every game this season.

Four Sounders FC players earned their first start of the season on Sunday: Patrick Ianni, Sanna Nyassi, Nathan Sturgis and Tyson Wahl. Brad Evans started up top with Freddie Ljungberg, marking the first time Evans started at forward for Seattle. Seattle Sounders FC plays two in a row at home on the Xbox Pitch at Qwest Field beginning May 1 at 7:30 p.m. against the Columbus Crew.