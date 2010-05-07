Giuseppe Rossi on the Cover of ESPN The Magazine

“Much to the disappointment of U.S. fans, New Jersey-born soccer stud Giuseppe Rossi will be wearing the Italian colors this summer in the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Looking at Rossi’s childhood and achievements so far, ESPN The Magazine writer Jeff Bradley tells the story of how the soccer phenom became a member of the Azzurri in “The One Who Got Away” in the new issue on newsstands today.”

Hopefully Rossi would someday consider coming to MLS. We are already talking about Thierry Henry and Ronaldinho making the trip over to the States. What would be wrong with getting a young player not yet in his prime? Most people would agree that Rossi has unlimited potential.

I have to disagree with the idea that he is “America’s Best Hope at the World Cup.” I think Landon Donovan is a better player both with his club (or clubs if you count the loan spell with Everton) and on the international level.

I think you could say that Rossi has the most to prove at the World Cup. This could be a breakout experience that could propel him into stardom and make him a household name across the globe. Or he could become another Michael Owen, where expectations and reality don’t match up forever.