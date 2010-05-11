The Chosen Ones

Today was a big day for the stars of American soccer. National Team Head Coach Bob Bradley announced the 30 players that would be headed to training camp. Only 23 of these players are guaranteed a trip to South Africa. Here is our take on the selections:

The Best Combo: Landon Donovan and Edson Buddle, L.A. Galaxy. It is doubtful that Buddle will see significant minutes if he makes it through the final cut, but you can’t deny the pair has been crazy productive early in the MLS season.

Questionable Pick: Robbie Findley, Real Salt Lake. I am not sure what Bradley was going for here. Adu or Davies would have been a better choice. One percent chance of making it to the final 23. Even worse would be those calling for Jeff Cunningham and Conor Casey.

Breakout Picks: Robbie Rogers, Columbus Crew and Sacha Kljestan, Chivas USA. Rogers’ speed and Kljestan’s creative play will cause fits for England, Algeria, and Slovenia if they are given the opportunity to play. Childhood friends competing for the same spot on the World Cup roster: priceless.

Big Money Pick: Landon Donovan, L.A. Galaxy. We all love Landon Donovan. He is a first-class player who represents what is good in American soccer. He could command a $25-35 million transfer fee with a productive World Cup campaign.