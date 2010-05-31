It has taken me a while to take in the roster decisions by Bob Bradley. He deserves our utmost respect and support. Yet I want to call attention to a few choices that may cause difficulty for Bradley in South Africa.

Robbie Findley is not World Cup material. He has 1 goal and 2 assists for Real Salt Lake this season. The strikers have to be the most worrisome group for the USMNT. I do think Edson Buddle is going to do great things if given the opportunity. I believe Robbie Rogers and Sacha Kljestan would have been better choices than José Torres and Ricardo Clark. Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey may have to play up top since there is such a lack of depth at the forward position. They will both have a great World Cup, guaranteed. Let us hope that Tim Howard stays healthy through the Cup. Neither backup is world-class. I know this may sound completely crazy, but I feel that Brad Friedel deserved a look. He has been “lights out” in the Premier League.