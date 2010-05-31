It has taken me a while to take in the roster decisions by Bob Bradley. He deserves our utmost respect and support. Yet I want to call attention to a few choices that may cause difficulty for Bradley in South Africa.
- Robbie Findley is not World Cup material. He has 1 goal and 2 assists for Real Salt Lake this season. The strikers have to be the most worrisome group for the USMNT. I do think Edson Buddle is going to do great things if given the opportunity.
- I believe Robbie Rogers and Sacha Kljestan would have been better choices than José Torres and Ricardo Clark.
- Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey may have to play up top since there is such a lack of depth at the forward position. They will both have a great World Cup, guaranteed.
- Let us hope that Tim Howard stays healthy through the Cup. Neither backup is world-class. I know this may sound completely crazy, but I feel that Brad Friedel deserved a look. He has been “lights out” in the Premier League.
One Comment
