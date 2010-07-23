World Summit: Washington Freedom bring together the best and the biggest

No, it’s not a World Cup or Olympic final— heck, it’s not even a playoff or anything proportionate.

Yet if one gets the feeling they’re witnessing something much more extraordinary than a run-of-the-mill regular season match up between Washington Freedom and league-leaders F.C. Gold Pride Saturday afternoon, that’s because they’re right.

On the field, the world’s current two best players, Freedom’s Abby Wambach, whose leading the league in goals and assists, and Gold Pride’s four-time FIFA Player of the Year, Marta, will face each other while off it, the world’s best player of all time, Mia Hamm, will be in attendance and watching on.

Think Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi— with Pelé palling around on the sidelines.

“Freedom has been a big part of my career and of my life; any chance I get to come back to the area and be a part of the franchise is very special for me,” said Hamm. “And I’m so thrilled to watch two of the best players in the world compete against each other.”

Gold Pride are by far and away the class of WPS with 34 points, leading the nearest competitor by 13 points; the Freedom by 17. However this match up provides Washington with a chance to try and revamp a campaign that started decently but has since seen them winless in their last seven attempts.

“(Playing against the) Freedom is always a hard game, especially playing away from home,” said Marta. “But we’re looking to stretch the gap between first and second place and keep the momentum we have right now.”

Aside from the game itself, the two-day event also will feature a special charity match Friday night between Freedom alumni and a local police department as well as the 2nd Hall of Freedom induction ceremony Saturday, where new inductees will join Hamm, former U.S. goalkeeper Siri Mullinix and German great Steffi Jones in Freedom folklore.

The match up also helps whet the appetite for next year’s 2011 women’s World Cup in Germany— where ticket sales are apparently already going well— just as World Cup fever from South Africa seems to be dying down.

“I’ve been so impressed with the commitment to making the (2011 women’s World Cup) the best women’s World Cup ever,” said Hamm. “I’m excited for those participating and competing because it’s going to be an amazing atmosphere.”

So will Saturday, according to Wambach.

“It’s just going to be an exciting weekend,” said Wambach. “It’s not often you get Mia, myself and Marta on the same field, so I’m thrilled.”