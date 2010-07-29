Chicago Fire Introduce Designated Player

The Chicago Fire Soccer Club formally introduced Chicago Fire forward Nery Castillo as the club’s newest Designated Player today, Thursday, July 29 at an afternoon press conference at TOYOTA PARK in Bridgeview, IL. The Fire revealed that the Mexican international will proudly don the number 10 Fire jersey when he takes the pitch for the Men in Red.

Fire Technical Director Frank Klopas, Head Coach Carlos de los Cobos and Andell Sports Group Managing Director Javier Leon were in attendance to discuss the Fire’s newest addition.

“This marks another historic day in the 13-year history of the Chicago Fire,” said Klopas. “It’s taken us two years to get here, today I am proud to introduce the Fire’s new Designated Player, Nery Castillo.”

“Castillo is a player who will have an immediate impact on our team,” said de los Cobos. “A player of his caliber should help us as we work to win games, gain points and fight for a playoff spot.”

“The Fire have made me feel very welcome and I am pleased with my decision to join the club,” said Castillo. “I come to Chicago committed to the club and its fans, with the objectives of playing at my highest level and bringing championships to the Fire.”

Castillo joins the Fire after spending eight seasons with FC Olympiakos where he tallied 30 goals in 105 appearances leading the team to four Greek Super League Championships (02/03, 04/05, 05/06 and 06/07) and two Greek Cups (2005 and 2006.) Following his departure from the Greek side, Castillo spent time with Ukrainian clubs Shakhtar Donetsk and FC Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk, in addition to English Premier League club Manchester City.

A native from San Luis Potosí, Mexico, Castillo has represented the Mexico Men’s national team 21 times since 2007, scoring six goals.

The Fire head west to Los Angeles, California where they will take on the league-leading LA Galaxy on Sunday, August 1 at 6:30 PM CT at The Home Depot Center in Carson, CA (FSC/FSE).