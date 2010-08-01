Chicago Fire Acquire Freddie Ljungberg

The Chicago Fire Soccer Club announced today that they have acquired former Arsenal midfielder and Swedish international Freddie Ljungberg from Seattle Sounders FC for a conditional selection in the 2011 or 2012 SuperDraft. Today’s move marks the first-ever trade of a Designated Player in the history of Major League Soccer. The 33-year-old midfielder becomes the Fire’s second designated player and will become available for selection by Fire Head Coach Carlos de los Cobos this Sunday, Aug. 1 when the Fire take on the LA Galaxy at The Home Depot Center in Carson, CA at 6:30 PM CT (FSC/FSE). Per Major League Soccer and club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Freddie is an exceptional player, with world-class talent and we are thrilled to have him join the Chicago Fire,” said Fire Technical Director Frank Klopas. “He is a player with an illustrious career and as an attacking player he will help us towards our goal of bringing the MLS Cup to Chicago.”

Credited as one of the founding members of Seattle Sounders FC, Ljungberg (pronounced LOON-berg) helped lead the expansion side to the 2009 MLS Cup playoffs in their inaugural season. In 2009, Ljungberg tallied two goals and nine assists, including five game winning assists, as the former Arsenal great was named to the 2009 MLS Best XI.

“I have been thinking long and hard about the next step in my career and I am extremely happy to become the newest member of the Chicago Fire,” said Ljungberg. “I had a very long and exciting meeting with Fire owner Andrew Hauptman and technical director Frank Klopas. Their vision and commitment to this club and to winning championships was extremely appealing to me. I am looking forward to working with my new teammates, meeting the passionate fans of Section 8 and becoming an active part of the community, which has such a strong and successful sports tradition.”

Ljungberg is widely recognized for his prominent role in Arsenal’s run of two EPL and three FA Cup championships between 1999-2005. The dynamic midfielder appeared in 328 matches for Arsenal from 1998-07, scoring 72 goals and was named 2002 MVP Barclaycard Premier League Player of the Year. In 2001-02 he scored a season high 17 goals in all competitions, including 12 in league play. During his tenure with Arsenal, the club never finished lower than fourth in the English Premier League and recently, Ljungberg was voted top 11 on the Gunners’ all-time top 50 players.

Between his first appearance for Sweden in 1998 (against the United States) and his international retirement following UEFA Euro 2008, Ljungberg played in two World Cups (2002, 2006) and three UEFA Euros. He served as national team captain from 2006-2008 and, altogether, scored 14 goals.

The creative midfielder’s first home match for the Men In Red pits him against former Arsenal teammate Thierry Henry, when the Fire host the New York Red Bulls at TOYOTA PARK on Aug. 8 at 8:00 PM CT (ESPN2/ESPN Deportes). For tickets, please call 1-888-MLS-FIRE (657-3473) or head to the club’s official website at www.Chicago-Fire.com.