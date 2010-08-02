Patterson to Aztex

Austin has just added another weapon to their attacking arsenal with the acquisition of forward Randi Patterson from Baltimore Crystal Palace, pending league approval.

Patterson was picked up by the Aztex for an undisclosed transfer fee with his contract running through the rest of this season with an option for the 2011 season.

The 25 year old forward comes from Baltimore Crystal Palace where he notched four goals in 17 appearances for the club.

Prior to playing with Baltimore, Patterson suited up for the Charleston Battery, New York Red Bulls and the Carolina Dynamo. Through his entire professional career Patterson has scored 39 goals and added three assists in 101 total appearances.

Patterson originally hails from Hackensack, New Jersey and played his college ball at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro. At UNC-Greensboro Patterson was twice named Southern Conference Player of the Year and finished his collegiate career with 61 goals and 19 assists.

Although he was born inside the United States, Patterson has elected to pledge his services to the Trinidadian National Team. In March of 2008 Patterson made his debut for the Soca Warriors when they took on El Salvador.

The young forward will meet up and begin training with his new teammates later this week and will be available for the Aztex next match which is August 7 at 7:30 p.m. at House Park against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.