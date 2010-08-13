Gatorade, Balboa Lead the Way

Marcelo Balboa has always been a leader and trendsetter in professional soccer. Known for his deadly bicycle kicks, Balboa was a fan favorite and for good reason. As the captain of the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT), Balboa led the squad on and off the field, eventually passing the torch on to a new generation of U.S. stars. Balboa also helped grow the game as a member of Major League Soccer (MLS), spending most of his career with the Colorado Rapids.

Perhaps Balboa’s biggest influence came with the national team. He led the USMNT through three World Cups, including the ‘94 World Cup held here in the States. Balboa suggests that another World Cup here in the U.S. would be huge for our domestic leagues. “It would solidify MLS in the top five leagues in the world,” Balboa commented.

It would be a special time for all Americans to share, an experience that Balboa knows about. Playing for the national team was a special honor for him, especially with a father that was also a professional player. “It was more than a dream come true,” the National Soccer Hall of Fame member continued. “Besides my kids, one of the best highlights of my life.” Being the captain of the best 11 players in a country of over 300 million people is certainly something to be proud of.

Balboa’s hard work in the early days of MLS is finally paying off for the top flight of American soccer. The league is on the verge of something big, especially with the introduction of Designated Players and the progress of homegrown talent. Balboa was quick to praise owners and teams that are willing to spend to help the game grow into something more. He pointed out that the New York Red Bulls have spent money on three DPs and the league’s best stadium.

Balboa knows a thing or two about New York soccer as he spent a season with the former MetroStars, but played only a handful of minutes before suffering a career-ending injury. Balboa called the 2002 season one of “the worst years of my life.” Being in a huge media market and not being able to come back from injury was devastating for the veteran defender. Balboa wanted to wear the MetroStars jersey proudly and contribute to the club in a big way, but instead he was forced to give up the game he loved.

Because of his impressive credentials, Balboa was recently approached by Gatorade to undergo sophisticated testing developed by the Gatorade Performance Lab (GPL) and the Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI). He wouldn’t have to go at it alone and would be joined by Brazilian legend Bebeto and members of the USMNT and the Brazilian National Team (CBF).

“We as athletes look for ways to perform better,” Balboa said. “Back in ‘the old days’ we abused our bodies.” As a consequence players retired in their early 30s, while players last until 39 or 40 now. Technology and knowledge, Balboa believes, are the reasons for the change. He hoped the testing would tell him what his body needed to be more efficient.

He admits it was an easy sell to be involved with Gatorade as the other companies are “just selling a drink.” He appreciates the fact that Gatorade is trying to educate kids, parents, and the everyday athlete, not just the pros.

