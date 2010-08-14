ISN Next Gen for 2010 (August) – FWD Jimoh Abiola, Lampang FC (Thailand)

Finding “the next big thing” in international takes you to some out of the way places. Today we travel to Thailand, a country that is not well known for soccer. The Thai national team is currently ranked #104 in the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Rankings, not exactly a sign of a footballing powerhouse. We go even deeper to Thailand’s Regional League Divison II to find Jimoh Abiola of Lampang FC.

The young Nigerian striker is a long way from home, but has made the best of an opportunity. Abiola has become a proven scorer, averaging almost a goal every two games. He has a nice touch on the ball, possesses good speed, and is capable of consistently delivering an assist or a goal. Abiola has tallied 8 goals and 6 assists in 19 appearances (7 starts), but he can’t do it alone as Lampang finds itself 11th in the table.

Abiola spent time with several clubs in Nigeria including the prestigious Pepsi Football Academy, Olukoya FC, and Polytechnic Ibadan. He also possesses a good understanding of soccer in Nigeria and on the international level.

Like many Nigerians, Abiola was disappointed with his country’s performance at the World Cup. Kanu, Mikel John Obi, and Obafemi Martins are players that fans adore, but no one was expecting just one point in the 2010 World Cup. It was their poorest outing ever at the WC, but Abiola remains hopeful of the country’s future in international football.

