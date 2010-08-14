Richmond Draws in Final Fight

The Richmond Kickers were back in action Saturday night at UR Stadium to host the Real Maryland Monarchs in the regular season finale. The match marked the fourth meeting between the two clubs. The first three were played across two weeks to open the season; two ended in Richmond’s favor, the other in a draw—and the fourth meeting would end just the same as the clubs placed the final stamp on the series this summer in a 1-1 draw.

The third annual “FAMILY FEST” rang in with a breezy 80-degrees and fans were in great attendance. The festivities began at 4 PM and consisted of games, inflatable attractions, food, and music; Kicker fans attended the game for just $10 per family if arriving before 6 PM. Fans swarmed City Stadium and continued to show their enthusiasm for the finale well in to the start of the match.

A sluggish start began the match. Richmond’s attempt in the 38th minute almost secured a goal; however, the goal post stood in the way of a rebound shot in to the goal. Further saves by Monarch goalkeeper Brian Visser concluded the first half 0-0.

The scoreboard saw its first change in the second half’s second minute of play when Monarch midfielder Alan Sanchez took a shot just inside the box, placing the ball in the top center of the net. With Real Maryland leading 1-0, Richmond quickened the pace of their game taking shots on goal with each possession. Visser remained on his feet saving shots from Kicker forwards.

Kickers fans released sighs after each attempt on goal. In the 65th minute, another attempt was offset when the ball bounced off the crossbar; Richmond continued in search of vengeance. In the following minutes, several shots sailed over the goal.

After taking several shots on goal, Kicker midfielder Jonathan Villanueva was successful in the 73rd minute. He was wide open and took a left-footed shot about 25-30 yards outside the goal, tying up the game 1-1.

And that’s all it took for Richmond to gain momentum and Real Maryland to tally-up yellow cards.

In the 75th minute, Kicker midfielder Neil Barlow ran down right field toward the goal as a Monarch defender came from behind with a trip. Richmond took a penalty kick of which would have given Richmond the lead; however, Monarch goalkeeper Visser prevented Richmond from doing so with a save by his right foot, sending the ball up and out of bounds.

The second-half action certainly didn’t disappoint fans, most of who by this time were no longer sitting down in City Stadium. And as if the fans weren’t already biting their nails, referees added four minutes of stoppage time to regulation.

Kickers goalkeeper Ronnie Pascale made his save of the night just moments before the end of stoppage time. His save ended the match in a 1-1 draw.

Richmond now holds a 5-1-2 series against Real Maryland. While the Monarchs seasons came to close after Saturday’s match, Richmond will move forward to the USL-2 division playoffs. In the July 31 match, Richmond guaranteed either a first or second place league finish by edging the Harrisburg Islanders 1-0.

Richmond (9-5-6) entered the Aug. 14 match against the Monarchs just three points behind USL-2 leader Charleston Battery. The Battery won their Aug. 14 match against the Charlotte Eagles 3-0, awarding themselves with an additional three points and the USL-2 regular season title. The win secured the Battery’s No.1 seed in the USL-2 Championship game which is to be played Aug. 28.

The Kickers will return to UR Stadium to host the third-place Pittsburg Riverhounds on Aug. 21. The winner of the 7 PM semifinal match will continue on to meet Charleston at the championship. Tickets for the Aug. 21 match can be purchased online via RichmondKickers.com.