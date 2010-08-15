Coach Greenwood Earns UEFA ‘A’ License

Eastbourne Borough Head Coach Nick Greenwood has been awarded a UEFA ‘A’ Licence coaching certificate.

In doing so, Greenwood, who has been at Priory Lane for 13 years, joins a prestigious group of around only 1,000 such qualified coaches in England.

He completed the final assessments in the two-year course last week. His colleagues on the course over the past months have included former Chelsea and England striker Chris Sutton, now manager of Lincoln City, AFC Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, Aston Villa’s European Cup-winning goalkeeper Nigel Spink and Burnley first team players Brian Jensen and Martin Paterson.

A delighted Greenwood said, “It has been hard work but very rewarding to be awarded such a prestigious level of coaching licence. After two years of attending courses, taking and passing theory and practical coaching sessions in such company, I am proud to have successfully completed the award.”

Greenwood continued, “As the level of the football challenge has risen over the last decade at Eastbourne Borough, it is vital to keep pace with modern practices and development.”

Greenwood came to Priory Lane during the 1997 close-season, when the club was in the Sussex County League and known as Langney Sports. The former Hassocks joint manager remained at the club when Garry Wilson arrived in 1999 and together they forged a formidable partnership.

Prior to his time in football management at Hassocks, Nick played and coached at Haywards Heath and also played for Lewes.