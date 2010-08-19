KONAMI Reveals Pro Evolution Soccer 2011 Master League Online Mode Details

KONAMI released a detailed video explaining the intricacies of Pro Evolution Soccer 2011 Master League Online mode.



Producer Shingo ‘Seabass’ Takatsuka uses the new footage to explain how the new mode operates, detailing the basic mechanics such as player transfers and how the player can compete against their peers. Seabass also uses the video to introduce a number of other advances to the new game, such as the Stadium Edit mode.



Pro Evolution Soccer 2011 is scheduled for release on the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, PlayStation®3 computer entertainment system, PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system, PSP® (PlayStation®Portable) system, Wii™ and Windows PC this fall.