Match Preview: Eastbourne Burough v. Wrexham

On-form Eastbourne Borough will be aiming for a hat-trick of home wins over Wrexham when the former Football League club visits Priory Lane on Saturday (August 21).

Buoyant Borough thumped Hayes and Yeading United 5-0 on Tuesday night, their biggest ever Blue Square Bet Premier victory and most convincing home league win since January 2008. Striker Richard Pacquette grabbed a brace, and his strike partner Jamie Taylor was also on target, but with midfielder Matt Crabb and defender Gary Elphick also netting, it proves Borough have goalscorers in most positions. They now sit eighth in the fledgling league table ahead of the clash with Wrexham.

Sports have a proud home record to defend against the Dragons. Wrexham have tasted defeat on both of their previous visits to Priory Lane, 1-0 in 2008-09 and 2-1 in 2009-10. Matt Smart scored the winner for Borough in the first match, with Jamie Taylor and Liam Enver-Marum on target the following season.

A big crowd is expected at Priory Lane, with Wrexham – managed by former Liverpool and Aston Villa striker Dean Saunders – smarting after a surprise 3-0 reverse at Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday night. On opening day last weekend, the Dragons edged out Cambridge United 1-0, the winner coming from the boot of experienced striker Andy Morrell. Wrexham’s squad also includes veteran former Chelsea and Leicester defender Frank Sinclair, now 38, and ex-Trinidad and Tobago international Marvin Andrews.