England’s Football Conference Signs Unique TV Deal

In a groundbreaking deal, which will be a first in English football between a major football competition and a broadcaster, the Football Conference has signed up to a unique partnership with Premier Sports TV to show 30 matches per season from the Blue Square Bet Premier over the next three years, including their Premier Playoffs and the prestigious Premier Promotion Final.

In a joint enterprise with Premier Sports, the Conference can now offer those who want the opportunity to watch all that is best outside the Premiership and Football League, the ability to subscribe to a monthly membership for just £6.99. The uniqueness of the deal over and above the normal rights fee paid by the broadcaster to the competition, will see the Conference receive 50% of all subscriptions once a nominal level of subscribers has been achieved.

No other competition has had this style of agreement before and in addition the Conference will also earn 50% from all internet revenue associated with the deal and allow them to retain advertising rights allied to those adverts shown with their matches. This really is a “joint venture” first in football.

Despite the fact that 12 months ago the Conference lost their then broadcaster partner due to financial reasons, they have bounced back strongly from that adversity to again lead the way with this deal.

The full details attached to the partnership are being conveyed to member clubs first before these are made public together with the actual format and first tranche of matches being revealed.

Fans of the Blue Square Bet Premier can be assured though that live matches will commence on the 4th September via Channel 433, at a minimum rate of 3 per month and as little disruption to the current fixture list will take place as possible. The Football Conference and Premier Sports has identified this partnership opportunity and recognize there is a niché market for all football fans who love the game at the level at which the competition plays.