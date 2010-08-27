The Cosmos Reborn: A New Perspective

Soccer in North America has never been bigger than the New York Cosmos. The legacy left behind by the legendary club has proved to be a milestone not yet reached by Major League Soccer. However, the two now appear to be on the same path as the Cosmos recently announced their return.

What was been missing from the discussion is the man that kept the Cosmos brand alive for over 25 years. G. Peppe Pinton, also known as “The Curator of the Cosmos,” had owned the club since the demise of the NASL in 1985. Pinton recently agreed to sell the franchise to Paul Kemsley, a former official with Tottenham Hotspur, who has a plan to resurrect the Cosmos and join MLS in 2013 as the league’s 20th club. It seems like a likely proposition as the league office is highly supportive of a second MLS team in NYC.

“Regarding the Cosmos, Major League Soccer executives have met informally with the Cosmos leadership and we are intrigued by their plans,” Major League Soccer’s Dan Courtemanche stated. “In fact, Commissioner Garber met with them at the recent USA vs. Brazil match where Pele was also in attendance. However, at this point there are no formal discussions taking place that involve tangible next steps.”

Many former players, including former USMNT captain Marcelo Gallardo, share the league’s interest in a second New York team. “It would be absolutely spectacular, the rivalry would be fantastic. But it needs to be an owner and a team that is willing to spend. ” Gallardo pointed out the hundreds of millions invested in Red Bull Arena and the recent signing of Designated Players Thierry Henry and Rafa Marquez.

The group led by Kemsley sure seems to have the resources, the notoriety, and the personnel to make the Cosmos live again in a spectacular way. Keep in mind they have Pele as their honorary president and David Beckham confidant Terry Byrne in their front office. Two proven commodities and Mr. Pinton is just a phone call away. It is rare to have the advice of someone who was with the Cosmos in its spectacular heights and stuck with the organization through the devastating lows.

It is important to know that none of this would have been possible without Pinton’s work. He has kept the Cosmos brand in the news and carefully protected the franchise’s history over the years. The sale of the Cosmos was a major moment of redemption for him. “I have been vindicated by this particular result. It is the answer to the people who believed in me,” Pinton explained.

Pinton, the longest-tenured member of the Cosmos organization, was quick to point out his motivation to sell the franchise after so many years. “It was about finding the right leader to continue the legacy of the Cosmos, started by a man I adore, Steve Ross.”

Someone with less vision and passion would have sold the club to the highest bidder, but Pinton waited for the right moment and the right person. “I found the energy, passion, love, commitment, and resources. A soccer man, who is passionate about the sport and passionate about the Cosmos,” Pinton explained when talking about the man known to friends simply as “PK”.

Pinton continued, “It is a new energy, but the same legacy, the same brand.”

The brand known as the New York Cosmos last took the field in 1991 in a reunion match, designed to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the birth of the Cosmos, at Giants Stadium. Many people, including Vladislav “Bogie” Bogicevic, were moved by such a display. Bogie’s thoughts were eloquent enough to make up the final lines of Gavin Newsham’s Once in a Lifetime: The Incredible Story of the New York Cosmos.

“This was being home again, born again. So many memories, so many great memories. You just try to think about what happened, sometimes, and I feel I think I should almost cry. People cheering, the national anthem, players, fans. Who knows, maybe one day it will come again. Maybe.”

We shall soon see.