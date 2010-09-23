Eyeing a Comeback: The Legendary Stern John

The recent slump endured by the Columbus Crew has critics talking about the need for a pure goal scorer to play alongside the ever youthful Guillermo Barros Schelotto. Eyes have turned back to one of the most prolific scorers in Crew history: Stern John.

John, 33, is currently recovering from knee surgery, but is eyeing a comeback with Columbus. He has been going through rehabilitation and training with the Crew with the idea of officially joining the MLS side this winter. John has been a spectator at several Crew home games this summer, but hopes to be much more in a matter of months.

“I am going to rehab and get myself back fit,” Stern commented when asked about his plans. Many believed that if healthy, John would have signed with the Crew immediately after the 2010 World Cup.

There are no doubts about John’s confidence and international experience. “I think I am capable of scoring goals still,” the Trinidadian striker continued. “The league is looking really better. It is way different now.” It may be different, but his 44 goals in 55 games from 1998-1999 is still awe-inspiring. Just as impressive is his player resume that include time spent with Crystal Palace, Birmingham City, Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and of course the Trinidad and Tobago National Team. His time with T&T has become the stuff of legends, scoring 69 goals in 109 appearances.

It now seems that John and the Crew need each other. The key benefactor in this new relationship would be the Crew’s loyal fans. “The fans are amazing,” John stated. “The team was losing like 4-0, they are still singing. As a player that goes a long way.” The award-winning striker was and will surely be a fan favorite once again. He definitely understands this obligation and is already making reacquainting himself with fans, signing autographs after one game in particular.