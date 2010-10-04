The Goalie: My Story by Andy Goram with Iain King

The Goalie: My Story is a special title. Goram will always be remembered as a character on and off the field, but he is also unquestionably the best keeper to ever come out of Scotland. That isn’t just my opinion, but that of Sir Alex Ferguson, who wrote the afterword for the book. Walter Smith of Rangers fame contributed the foreword and spoke of Goram’s desire and emotions and of his favorite moments of “The Goalie”.

The style reminds me of a conversation with an old friend. Goram is witty, candid, and completely uncensored. He doesn’t shy away from controversy or worry about political correctness. One thing comes through loud and clear: Goram has a deep love and respect for the beautiful game. He leaves everything on the pitch, giving 110% percent regardless of the situation, whether in goal for Scotland or with Queen of the South.

Goram was a known quantity on the field, i.e. you always knew what you were getting when it came to football. The same couldn’t be said for his life off the pitch, but that is what makes him such an enigma.

The story begins with Goram as a young keeper with Oldham Athletic and progresses through the glory days of Rangers to his dream of playing with Man U. The book encompasses an unbelievable 23 years and 799 senior games across 11 different clubs.

Goram had an amazing career, following the footsteps of his father to Hibernian. He would far surpass the play of his beloved father, who taught him how to play the game the right way, and ended with 43 caps with Scotland. All in all, it was an amazing ride full of ups and down, much like a rollercoaster. It reminds you of dreams being realized, overcoming setbacks and obstacles, and living life to the fullest.

I have to say it was one of my favorite books; there is just something about it that keeps you going. It must be the character known as “The Goalie”. It is important to look past the headlines and the tabloids and see the true Andy Goram: a leader in the locker room, a soccer personality, a Scottish legend, and just one in a band of brothers.