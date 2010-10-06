Estonian keeper signs with Mansfield Town

David Holdsworth has moved swiftly to replace injured goalkeeper Alan Marriott by the loan signing of Mihkel Aksalu from Sheffield United.

The 26-year-old Estonian international, who has signed a two month loan deal, joined the Championship club midway through last season and has made two appearances for the Blades’ reserve team.

Manager David Holdsworth told the club’s official website www.mansfieldtown.net: “It was a real blow to lose Alan Marriott but I have had to move quickly to seek a replacement. I am delighted to sign an experienced goalkeeper like Mihkel. He will now play a big part in our season over the next few months which will prove fundamental to our campaign.”

Meanwhile, regular shot stopper Alan Marriott could be out for up to eight weeks with a groin problem which will require an operation.

