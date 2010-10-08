Chivas USA Participates in the 2010 Spinal Injury Games in Downey

Chivas USA’s Dan Kennedy, the ChivaGirls, and the ChivaFighter participated this Friday at the 2010 Spinal Injury Games in Downey, Calif.

The annual Spinal Injury Games are organized by Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center and are designed for spinal injury patients to experience a variety of wheelchair sports such as soccer, football, basketball, tennis, golf, among other sports.

Kennedy and the ChivaGirls participated during the Power Soccer section, which consists of teams of quadriplegic or tetraplegic patients that play the game using a power chair. A bumper is placed in the bottom of the power chair and players drive the chair to work toward scoring a goal.

The Spinal Injury Games are funded by The Rancho Los Amigos Foundation, a charitable organization that raises founds to provide services and equipment for Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center, a non-profit and world-renowned rehabilitation facility.