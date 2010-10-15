Critell and Kosek Impress in Key OAC Matchup

Columbus Crew defender Shaun Francis was drafted in the fourth round of the 2010 MLS SuperDraft out of NAIA powerhouse Lindsey Wilson College (KY). The young Jamaican was considered to be a “diamond in the rough,” a project, a sleeper, a developmental player. Francis has turned out to be so much more, logging 903 minutes over 11 appearances, 9 of them starts.

Well we discovered a bit of hidden talent right here in our backyard in a matchup between John Carroll University and the University of Mount Union, two Division III teams that compete in the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC). Theoretically D-III teams should have even better talent than NAIA clubs.

The conference matchup between JCU and Mount ended in a 1-0 win for the hometown Purple Raiders, but more importantly showcased two of the best players in all of Divison III. Mount goalkeeper Jonathan Critell put in an exceptional performance, netting seven saves and a clean sheet in the process.

John Carroll’s attack, buoyed by the uptempo play of striker Jeff Kosek, pushed the Mount Union defense to the brink time after time. An unbelievable 18 shots, 7 of them on goal, showed the amount of opportunities produced by the visitors’ attack.

Both Critell and Kosek are legitimate pro prospects. Mount’s sophmore keeper could easily find himself on a USL or NASL roster in a few years. He is aggressive, going after loose balls and challenging attackers. Critell is also very vocal, directing the Mount defense from the box.

“You got to talk to everyone. You have to direct the game like a third or fourth coach out there,” the Cardinal Mooney grad commented. “You have to be aggressive; you have to go out and get it.”

Kosek, the OAC’s leading scorer, has an outside chance of being selected in the 2011 MLS SuperDraft. Many scouts are impressed by his development as a player over a four-year collegiate career. He currently finds himself among the top scorers in all of Division III.

Kosek possesses a natural leadership ability; he sets the tone for the entire squad when he steps on the field. The senior forward has a muscular build and good size. He also has a good touch on the ball and deceptive speed. Most of all, Kosek plays with instinct and a knack for finishing scoring opportunities.

“Whatever it takes for us to win is what is important to me,” the Brecksville, Ohio native stated in a postgame interview. “I might score a couple of goals, be happy about it for a game, but the next game we have to come back out and win again.”

The Brecksville-Broadview Heights HS graduate showed all-around ability and was capable in defense or on the attack. “I try to stay physical and use every possible tool to my advantage,” Kosek continued. “Whether it is speed, strength, finishing, or leading the game.”

It certainly seems like this year’s draft surprise will come out of Division III or even the OAC. Check out our photos from Mount Union’s match with John Carroll here.