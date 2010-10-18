FSC Streamlines Primetime Schedule

Fox Soccer Channel today announced a significant reformatting to its weekly programming schedule, designed to offer viewers increased Barclays Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Serie A coverage midweek. Debuting today, the new schedule features a three-hour block of Premier League programming in primetime starting at 7 p.m. ET, culminating with a “Game of the Week” from England every Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

The Best from Europe, Monday – Friday beginning at 7 p.m. ET: Fox Soccer Channel kicks-off its enhanced weeknight programming Mondays at 7 p.m. ET with the Barclays Premier League Review Show and continues with two-hour match telecasts each evening as well as archival and magazine programs from the world’s most-watched sports league. Tuesdays-Fridays at 11 p.m. also feature classic matches from the UEFA Champions League, while Fox Soccer Report remains in its usual time slots of 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. ET. Fox Soccer Channel’s schedule will vary on UEFA Champions League and CONCACAF Champions League matchdays from August-May, as well as during the MLS and college soccer seasons.

Soccer Talk Live, Mondays at 11 p.m. ET/PT: Fox Soccer Channel’s new studio show Soccer Talk Live moves to Mondays at 11 p.m. ET to capture a late-night audience, repeating at 11 p.m. PT for West Coast viewers. Each week host Kyle Martino welcomes world-class athletes as well as musicians, actors and authors, all discussing their passion for the “beautiful game” and how soccer impacts their lives.

Weekend Programming: In addition to live and premiere match coverage from Europe’s biggest leagues, weekends include one episode per day of Fox Soccer Tonight, premiering at 7 p.m. ET (post-MLS season), recapping the day’s most important Barclays Premier League contest in a fast-paced hour-long format. Meanwhile, Fox Soccer Report moves up one hour to 10 p.m. ET, maintaining consistency with its weeknight time slot. Sunday nights now feature a two-hour drama block with the pairing of reality series Football Superstar and the popular English show Dream Team, starting at 11 p.m. ET.

“Our punched-up programming schedule streamlines our schedule to easily direct our viewers to the leagues, competitions and Fox Soccer Channel series that they care about most, “ said David Nathanson, General Manager of Fox Soccer Channel. “These changes strengthen our position as the primary television destination for coverage of the world’s best soccer.”

For complete programming schedules – which also includes Fox Soccer Channel’s new midweek block of Serie A coverage – please visit http://msn.foxsports.com/foxsoccer/tvschedule.