The Crew Say Goodbye to a Man, a Myth, and a Legend

The loss of the beloved Guille is the loss of an icon, a legend, and one of the Crew’s greatest players. While I understand that it was a necessary evil, many would have preferred to see GBS finish his playing career in Columbus. He could have played at an elite level for one year before starting the next chapter of his career in coaching. I think he had a solid season again this year and would have likely matched this year’s stats in 2011.

Schelotto means a lot to the Crew faithful, always bringing a smile to supporters and a hefty chant as well. You don’t get to see one of the world’s greatest players every day, unless you played for the Crew alongside Guille for the past three seasons. I don’t throw around the title “one of the world’s greatest players” all the time and don’t take the wording lightly. It is hard to argue with someone who has been named to Maradona’s Top 100.

Guille is a legend in international soccer, a talent even recognized by Diego Maradona in Maradona:The Autobiography of Soccer’s Greatest and Most Controversial Star. Maradona writes, “Guille is a real footballer. He has that cunning so characteristic of Argentinian football. When everyone else gets nervous, he remains unfazed.”

This special ability shined through time after time. He was steady, determined, and ever present.

I guess it goes back to the idea that you don’t really appreciate something until it is gone. The bad thing is we didn’t realize this would be the last time we saw GBS in a Crew uniform. The way this came to fruition was a bit unexpected and fans didn’t have a chance to properly honor the one-of-a-kind striker. Certainly a meeting with the front office and coaching staff and a thank-you and goodbye was not the way we imagined the end of an era.

One thing is for certain and that is Schelotto’s influence will last for years. He has made an impact on many players, both young and old, and it is possible he will play somewhere else in MLS for a season before hanging up his boots. It will be a tough pill to swallow to see Schelotto take the pitch in another uni, but it may soon be a sickening reality.

The Crew would admit that they must move forward, not dwelling on the past, focusing on 2011 and beyond. It is important to note that in order to live the future, you must learn to appreciate the past. GBS is a big part of the Crew’s legacy and will live forever in the hearts of supporters forever. No one, other than Lamar Hunt, can claim such an honor.

“Guille was the perfect player that Columbus needed to change it losing culture back in ’07,” ISN correspondent Derrick Smith added. “It’s ironic that after two Supporters’ Shields, one MLS Cup, and two CONCACAF Champions League berths, Guille is a part of another culture change with his departure from the club. The professional’s professional, ‘El Mellizo’ will be missed by the entire Ohio soccer community.”