Vortex Fall in First Road Game of the Season

The Cincinnati Kings (4-0) came away with a 10-6 victory over the Ohio Vortex (1-2) after a strong second half performance.

Former Cleveland City Stars midfielder Steve Gillespie would put the Vortex on the board early in the first quarter, but Cincinnati would fight back to bring the score to 1-1.

A goal by Drew Ducker would push the Kings to 2-1, but Milko Cecez evened things up minutes later. Cincinnati’s Eddie Herstenberg and Ohio’s John Ball brought the score to 3-3 for halftime.

The Vortex would then be outscored by a 3 to 1 margin in the 3rd quarter, falling behind 6-4.

Cincinnati would finish with a flourish in the final 15 minutes, thanks to goals from Herstenberg, reigning league MVP Jeff Hughes, and George Davis.

Ohio attempted a comeback with a sixth attacker goal, which was followed by a strike from Jared Dombrowski. Unfortunately, it was too little, too late.

The Vortex hope to avenge the bitter 10-6 defeat when the Kings travel to the Canton Civic Center on December 4th.