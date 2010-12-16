Crew Stadium not Part of CONCACAF’s Plans for 2011 Gold Cup

The 2011 CONCACAF Gold Cup™, celebrating its 20th anniversary as the region’s most prestigious football competition, will be staged in 13 venues across 11 U.S. cities, opening at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, June 5 and concluding with the championship match Saturday, June 25 at the historic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. In addition to the final, one other match will take place in the Los Angeles area, with a June 6 first round match taking place at The Home Depot Center in Carson, Calif.

As part of CONCACAF’s efforts to bring the Gold Cup to as many fans as possible across the United States, and after the success of the 2009 event, the 2011 Gold Cup will again travel to new cities (Detroit, Tampa, Kansas City and Charlotte, North Carolina) while also returning to traditional markets.

“We are very excited about our cities and venues,” CONCACAF General Secretary Chuck Blazer said. “Each will add a distinct flavor to the event and will help make this the best Gold Cup to date.”

This will be the sixth time the final is held in Southern California, and the second time at the Rose Bowl. The first Gold Cup final was played in Los Angeles in 1991 at the Los Angeles Coliseum, where the United States defeated Honduras on penalty kicks.

Jamaica, Cuba, Grenada and Guadeloupe recently qualified to the Gold Cup from the Caribbean, while the five Central American participants will be decided January 14-23, 2011, at the Copa Centroamericana in Panama. Canada, Mexico and the United States are qualified automatically for the event.

The champion of the 2011 edition will represent CONCACAF at the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup to be held in Brazil as a prelude to the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Gold Cup winners have enjoyed sterling performances at the Confederations Cup, including a championship by Mexico in 1999 and more recently the United States’ memorable second-place finish in 2009.

CONCACAF will announce the Gold Cup 2011 Group Stage groups, the full schedule, as well as ticket information in early February.

SCHEDULE

First Round

June 5 – Cowboys Stadium (Arlington, TX)

June 6 – The Home Depot Center (Carson, CA)

June 7 – Ford Field (Detroit, MI)

June 9 – Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, NC)

June 10 – FIU Stadium (Miami, FL)

June 11 – Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL)

June 12 – Soldier Field (Chicago, IL)

June 13 – Red Bull Arena (Harrison, NJ)

June 14 – KC Soccer Stadium (Kansas City, KS)

Quarterfinals

June 18 – New Meadowlands Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

June 19 – Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium (Washington DC)

Semifinals

June 22 – Reliant Stadium (Houston, TX)

Final

June 25 – Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA)