Kitchen Projected to Go #1 in MLS SuperDraft

University of Akron midfielder Perry Kitchen is a versatile player that exudes confidence and has the play to back it up, a rare and deadly combination. Kitchen, just a freshman, is a U-20 national team standout as well as a member of a national championship squad and most importantly, a player with limitless potential.

Kitchen is part of a new generation of American players that are drawing great interest overseas. He had several opportunities in Europe, but thought playing in America was a good first step as a professional. “Going overseas is a riskier process,” the Indianapolis, Indiana native declared. “MLS was the best route for me.”

Playing professionally overseas is certainly still a goal for the young midfielder. “I would definitely love to go over to Europe.” Already drawing serious interest from teams like Anderlecht shows the quality of Kitchen’s play. He is a likely candidate to head across the pond after a few years in America’s top-flight.

Starring for the youth national team has helped him prepared not only for the college game, but for what he hopes to be a long and successful professional career. “It was like being a pro,” Kitchen commented. “It was as close to a professional environment as you can get. The play is much faster.” The young midfielder has excelled playing against top-flight competition and certainly will get a look by the senior men’s national team when the time comes.

Kitchen was a top recruit for Caleb Porter’s University of Akron squad, currently the top collegiate program in America. Even though he only spent a single season at Akron, Kitchen was quick show praise and admiration for Porter and the Zips coaching staff. “Coach Porter is one of my favorite coaches. He was so intense. He pushes everyone to be the best.”

The results speak for themselves. The UA squad included five Generation adidas players and several more are also likely to be selected in the MLS SuperDraft. “Akron was like a pro team, a great team,” Kitchen continued. “It shows how good our team really was. I couldn’t be happier for the other guys.”

Draft day is going to be special for Kitchen and his teammates, especially when most experts have Kitchen going #1. “It makes me nervous,” Kitchen said. “But it is going to be special. I am going to enjoy every moment.” The 18-year-old is likely headed to an expansion team or even a team in need of some serious help, but Kitchen is ready for the challenge. “I am going to go out and play and do my best. It is about winning on the field and getting results.” We are certain that Perry Kitchen will get results and the team that selects him will be quite lucky indeed.