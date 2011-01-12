ISN Mock Draft #2: 16 Hours and Counting

Thanks to ISN correspondent Derrick Smith for spending his time covering the 2011 MLS Combine. His observations made on the ground were invaluable to our entire agency.

1. Vancouver – MID Perry Kitchen, Akron. Speculation has run wild with this pick. Rumors of a Darlington Nagbe deal have been denied by agents and Whitecaps officials alike. Kitchen is a special player that comes around every 10-15 years. Vancouver would be crazy to pass him up. Most likely will end up as a defensive midfielder.

2. Portland – DEF Kofi Sarkodie, Akron. Everything points to Nagbe going here. I have a gut feeling that skipping the combine will backfire just a bit for Nagbe, who is still a top-three pick.

3. D.C. United – FWD Darlington Nagbe, Akron. United needs help up front. Period. Nagbe will fill a need and still be a great value, considering several outlets still maintain Nagbe is going #1.

4. Chivas USA – FWD Will Bruin, Indiana. A great combine performance puts Bruin almost up with Nagbe. Bruin is a true striker and should be able to make a difference in his first year.

5. Philadelphia Union – DEF Zarek Valentin, Akron. Zalentin would add to a strong foundation for the Union. McInerney and Mwanga provide punch in the attack, while Zalentin helps protect Mondragon (who has been linked to a Philly move for months) in goal. MacMath will fall to the Sounders at #11.

6. New England Revolution – FWD Omar Salgado, U.S. U-20s. Salgado is a project, but could be the best striker five years out. Nicol’s job is safe so this pick is easy enough to make based on potential aline.

7. Houston Dynamo – FWD Corey Hertzog, Penn State. The youngster will certainly learn from veteran Brian Ching, who isn’t getting any younger.

8. Vancouver Whitecaps – DEF Jalil Anibaba, North Carolina. The best defender at the combine in the eyes of most scouts. Excellent performance at the combine against elite competiton.

9. Chicago Fire – DEF A.J. Soares, California. Chicago needs defenders and Soares is a senior with loads of experience. Great value at this position.

10. Sporting K.C. – DEF Michael Tetteh, UCSB. The run on defenders continues. Tetteh, a late Generation adidas signee, is a good value here considering Kansas City’s woeful depth in the defense. He will provide speed from the backline. Think of him as a rich man’s Shaun Francis.

11. Seattle Sounders – GK Zac MacMath, Maryland. Goalkeepers don’t usually go in the top 10, but Philadelphia appeared interested. Apparently the Union are now looking for a defender early so MacMath will fall and become Keller’s understudy in the legend’s final season. Not a bad gig after all.

12. Columbus Crew – MID John Rooney, England. Rooney will bring a big-name to the Crew, who have lost a bit of their identity. The 20-year-old mid can shoot from range and can be feisty yet controlled when defending. Everyone was impressed with him at the combine. He may have been a 2nd round selection or at best a late 1st round selection before Ft. Lauderdale. Reportedly ran a 3.93 in the 40.

13. New York Red Bulls – MID Anthony Ampaipitakwon, Akron. Ampaipitakwon’s didn’t really stand out at the combine. However, he is still a great value at this point of the draft. Getting to play with Marquez and Henry is pretty exciting.

14. Real Salt Lake – FWD Jason Herrick, Maryland. RSL is looking for a trade here, but not sure who the partner will be. Otherwise they will choose a striker. Post-combine Herrick is a better choice than Michigan’s Justin Meram.

15. San Jose Earthquakes – MID Michael Nanchoff, Akron. Nanchoff will be the last GA player to be drafted. An injury leading up to the combine and stellar combine performances by others cause him to drop this far. Great value for this pick.

16. Los Angeles Galaxy – FWD Justin Meram, Michigan. Losing Edson Buddle means the Galaxy will need some scoring punch. Meram is the best striker left.

17. FC Dallas – MID Michael Farfan, North Carolina. Dallas needs some depth in the midfield. Farfan can pass and defend and display creativity. They will look for a replacement for Jeff Cunningham later in the draft.

18. Colorado Rapids – FWD C.J. Sapong, James Madison. Omar Cummings, the best pure striker in MLS, is finally getting attention in Europe and the Rapids may want to groom someone into his replacement. Sapong put himself on the map at the combine. We initally thought Colorado might go with Ashley McInnes, but the Tulsa striker/midfielder has seen his stock fall a bit in the past week.