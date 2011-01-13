Post-Combine Observations

My top twenty in terms of talent and potential, not draft order:
1. Perry Kitchen – Akron
2. Darlington Nagbe – Akron
3. Victor Estupinan – Ecuador
4. Kofi Sarkodie – Akron
5. Jalil Anibaba – UNC
6. John Rooney – England
7. Omar Salgado – US U-20
8. Will Bruin – Indiana
9. Joao Plata – Ecuador
10. A.J. Soares – California
11. Konrad Warzycha – Ohio St.
12. Zarek Valentin – Akron
13. Corey Hertzog – Penn St.
14. Zax MacMath – Maryland
15. Paolo Cardozo – Uruguay
16. C.J. Sapong – James Madison
17. Greg King – UCONN
18. Levi Houapeu -UMBC
19. Curtis Ushedo – UAB
20. Jeb Brovsky-Notre Dame
My sleeper picks:
Eddie Ababio DEF- UNC
Jeff Atinella GK – USF
Steven Perry FWD- Notre Dame
Steven Beattie FWD- Northern Kentucky
Dustin McCarty MID – UNC
