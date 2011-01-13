Post-Combine Observations

My top twenty in terms of talent and potential, not draft order:

1. Perry Kitchen – Akron

2. Darlington Nagbe – Akron

3. Victor Estupinan – Ecuador

4. Kofi Sarkodie – Akron

5. Jalil Anibaba – UNC

6. John Rooney – England

7. Omar Salgado – US U-20

8. Will Bruin – Indiana

9. Joao Plata – Ecuador

10. A.J. Soares – California

11. Konrad Warzycha – Ohio St.

12. Zarek Valentin – Akron

13. Corey Hertzog – Penn St.

14. Zax MacMath – Maryland

15. Paolo Cardozo – Uruguay

16. C.J. Sapong – James Madison

17. Greg King – UCONN

18. Levi Houapeu -UMBC

19. Curtis Ushedo – UAB

20. Jeb Brovsky-Notre Dame

My sleeper picks:

Eddie Ababio DEF- UNC

Jeff Atinella GK – USF

Steven Perry FWD- Notre Dame

Steven Beattie FWD- Northern Kentucky

Dustin McCarty MID – UNC