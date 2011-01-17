English Football News and Notes

The Northampton Town FC youth team welcomed Brentford to Moulton College in the Football League Youth Alliance on Saturday. The Cobblers were beaten 2-0, but the performance of the side that contained a number of U-16 players left coach Sean Parrish encouraged.

“The effort was good, especially as the wind made passing football very difficult,” he said. “We started the game well but didn’t make the breakthrough and conceded a sloppy goal just before halftime.”

“We again showed plenty of effort in the second half, but didn’t really threaten against a well drilled Brentford side, but the experience will have done the under 16s the world of good.”

A day earlier Northampton Town signed 25-year-old French attacker Francis Laurent on a free transfer on a contract to the end of the season with a club option to extend it further.

Laurent started his career in his native country signing for FC Sochaux where he made 12 appearances in his first season. He took the decision to pursue his career in Germany, moving to SV Eintracht, scoring four goals in 14 games.

Laurent then signed a contract with Southend United in August 2008, following an impressive trial spell. He made 62 appearances for the Shrimpers in just under two seasons, scoring ten goals.

After leaving Roots Hall at the end of the 2009/10 season with Southend suffering financial problems, he spent some time back in France with AFC Compiègne.

“I am pleased to bring Francis to the club,” said boss Ian Sampson. “He is an attacking player who can play in a number of positions, and he is someone who has the pace and the ability to beat players. I have been looking to give us more natural pace and Francis is quick.

“We have had to move fast to beat other clubs to sign him, he is highly rated and was close to earning himself a deal at a couple of Championship clubs earlier in the season,” Sampson continued. “He is different to what we have here and I think he will be a player the fans take to.”

Aldershot Town FC have announced that striker Tim Sills has rejoined the club until the end of the season, following his release from Stevenage.

Sills, 31, played a huge role for The Shots between 2003 and January 2006, scoring 51 goals in 126 appearances for the Club, including 21 in his first season as Aldershot Town reached the Conference Play-Off Final.

A £50,000 fee took him from Aldershot to Oxford United, and thereafter Tim played for Hereford United and Torquay United. Sills was part of the Gulls team which won promotion to the Football League in 2009, and scored over 40 goals in two seasons at Plainmoor.

Last season he made 20 appearances for Stevenage as they won the Blue Square Premier title, and ended 2010 with a loan spell at Rushden and Diamonds.

Sills goes straight into Dean Holdsworth’s squad to face Bradford City at the EBB Stadium on Tuesday night with a kick-off at 7:45 pm.

Defender Steve Cook has returned to Brighton following the expiration of his loan deal with Mansfield Town FC. The 19-year-old has made nine appearances in the amber and blue since joining the club in October.

Meanwhile, the Stags have been handed a home tie against either Cambridge or Alfreton in the Third Round of the FA Trophy. The tie will take place at 3pm on Saturday February 5, 2011.

Blue Square Bet Premier Eastbourne Borough will have a home tie against lower division opposition in the third round of the FA Trophy – if they get through Tuesday night’s replay with Dorchester Town.



On Saturday, Borough fought out a 3-3 draw at Dorchester, left-back Neil Jenkins securing the replay with a superb overhead kick late in the game. The replay at Priory Lane kicks off at 7:45 pm. Ticket prices for this match have been reduced, in recognition of the large number of upcoming home fixtures and the impact this has financially on supporters. Admission for Tuesday night’s replay will be £10 for adults, £5 for concessions and £1 for under-16s.

The winners of this match will be at home to Blue Square Bet North side Guiseley in the third round. The Lions, beaten 5-0 at home by Borough’s Sussex neighbours Crawley Town in the first round of the FA Cup, are enjoying an otherwise impressive season and currently sit third in the league. They have already beaten one Blue Square Bet Premier team in the Trophy this season, Barrow, and reached the third round with victory over Stalybridge Celtic.

This third round tie will be played on Saturday, February 5th.