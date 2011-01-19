Northern Kentucky’s Beattie picked 13th in Supplemental Draft by Toronto FC

The past 12 months in soccer have never been at a greater high. With the U.S. Men’s National Team at the World Cup, the addition of new soccer-specific stadiums and franchises in the MLS, and the success of soccer in Ohio at the national level are just a few on the short list.

With an estimated 67,000 registered soccer players in the state of Ohio alone ranging at all levels, it is a “no-brainer” that soccer has evolved into something special in the Buckeye State. The numbers and the success speak for itself.

At the professional level, Ohio holds two outdoor professional teams in the Columbus Crew (MLS) and the Dayton Dutch Lions (USL-Pro). The Lions, in its inaugural season, made unprecedented moves in beating the top teams in its league and securing its first-ever U.S. Open Cup birth.

The college level is where the topic shifts focus. It starts in the north, in South Euclid, Ohio on the campus of Notre Dame College. The Falcons, a part of the NAIA, came away with just one loss all season coming in the National Championship match versus Hastings College. Notre Dame has become a headliner program in the NAIA, as McBride’s side boasts a load of top foreign talent including National Player of the Year, Luke Holmes.

Next, comes the University of Akron. The Zips pulled off its first NCAA-Division I Championship title over Louisville for its program under the direction of HC Caleb Porter. Porter is no amateur at producing winning teams, and furthermore, players who make it big at the professional level. Just this season alone, the Zips put a record number in the MLS Super Draft and also snagged up the Hermann Trophy and the Top Assistant Coach award.

While many individuals will disagree due to state border rights, it is only fitting to mention the performance in 2010 of Northern Kentucky University. The NKU Norse are just a “stone’s throw” from downtown Cincinnati and boast one of the newest, classiest state-of-the-art soccer complexes in all of NCAA-Division II. This doesn’t come without the hardware though. The Norse capped off the season by winning the D-II title in Louisville. The Norse were led by one of the most successful players in the school’s history, Steven Beattie.

But what makes this Irishman any more special? A lot. Beattie was the only player invited to the MLS SuperDraft outside of the Division I level (minus internationals) and was a key contributor in two of the matches, helping Hertzog (Penn State) up top in a distribution role. Steven was looked at as “The Cinderalla Man” in the Draft, but looking over the course of his college career, this kid knew how to get it done. He is a flat-out winner.

Beattie, 22, is an Irish forward/offensive-midfielder from the Norse. Last year, he helped NKU win the NCAA Division II National Championship and finished his college career with 77 goals, becoming Northern Kentucky’s all-time leading goalscorer. He also registered 30 assists, the second most in the university’s history. Furthermore, he was twice named the NCAA Division II National Player of the Year.

The story didn’t end on a snowy, cold night in Louisville capturing the D-II title and it didn’t end in Fort Lauderdale at the MLS Combine. Because yesterday, in the MLS Supplemental Draft, Beattie was chosen as the 13rh overall pick by Toronto FC.

Toronto FC made headlines at the Super Draft with its surprising picks and furthermore, the trades that positioned TFC to make the appropriate picks. The transition period has not taken very long for new Dutch manager, Aron Winter north of the border. He and his newly appointed staff have flexed their muscles quick and are no fans in waiting to change the personnel on the pitch in order to see the much needed changes take place in Toronto.

Beattie will have the chance to show his skills come preseason with his new club and coaching staff. With trips to Turkey and then stateside in the Carolinas, the Irishman will have plenty of time to adapt to the playing speed and mindset at the next level, while using his blue-collar work rate and exceptional technical ability to separate himself from the rest of the pack.

Yes, this is Beattie’s next step. But surely his story won’t end here….rather the next chapter begins.