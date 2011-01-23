High Hopes for Herrick

Jason Herrick started the day on which he would see his dreams fulfilled or dashed by watching TV and browsing the Internet.

On January 13, the Chicago Fire drafted Jason Herrick, a University of Maryland forward, in the third round of the MLS SuperDraft.

“It feels awesome,” Herrick said. “I’ve worked my whole life for this. It’s a dream come true.”

From his first moment playing soccer, Herrick hoped to play professionally.

“I’ve always pushed for that,” Herrick said. “I knew, if I kept training and pushing myself, I’d be able to make it.”

This dedication is exemplified by Herrick’s decisions as a high schooler. Even though Herrick led his school’s varsity team in goals as a freshman, he played club soccer from sophomore year through senior year since he thought that club soccer would give him better training and competition opportunities.

Herrick hoped that decision would pay off on draft day.

“I was impatient, just waiting to get called,” Herrick said. “It doesn’t really compare to anything I’ve ever been through.”

Herrick, who grew up in Elmhurst, Illinois, was excited when his name was finally called by the Chicago Fire.

“It feels great,” Herrick said. “I’ve grown up watching this team.”

But Herrick knows that he still has further to go.

Technically, Herrick isn’t on the team until preseason starts and he’s been looked over by the Fire.

“Right now, I’m confident with my game but there’s a lot of room to improve,” Herrick said.

Herrick expects MLS players to be more technical, bigger and stronger so he has been doing fitness and working with the ball in hopes of getting play time.

“Players don’t like sitting on the bench all the time,” Herrick said. “I’ll probably start out on the bench, but, hopefully, I’ll get a chance to get out there and play.”