Q&A : Jeb Brovsky – Vancouver Whitecaps FC Rookie

Recently, Derrick Smith had a chance to sit down with the 19th overall draft pick in the 2011 MLS SuperDraft, Jeb Brovsky. An accomplished player at Notre Dame University, Brovsky impressed so many people at the Combine in Miami a few weeks ago, that Whitecaps FC staff and fans have high hopes for the young Colorado native.

Technical Director Tommy Soehn spoke highly of Brovsky, saying he was “athletic” and “versatile,” hoping that Brovsky’s box-to-box ability will bring pace to Western Canada side.

ISN: Coming over from the Rockies to the West Coast, talk about the difference in changing locations and have you been to Vancouver before you were drafted?

JB: I have not. This will be my first time up there. Everything I hear about the city is just amazing. The mountains are close, so it won’t be too much of a difference for me. I guess the altitude is a little different, other than that, it’ll probably feel like home.

ISN: What went through your head at the start of the second round? How did you find out you were drafted and when Vancouver called your name, what were your thoughts?

JB: It was funny, because earlier that day, my agent called me and said, if you don’t get picked in the first round, don’t take this to the bank, but I think Vancouver could take you 19th. So I was in the process of uploading the draft tracker on my computer and the ESPN coverage was still on. I look down at my computer and then my sister and girlfriend starting screaming, I look up and there’s my name. I couldn’t have been more excited that Vancouver picked me. Just talking to the staff at the combine, I was very, very impressed [with the club]. The fact that Vancouver is a great city and I’ll hopefully get a chance to play, it’s a dream come true.

ISN: I spoke with Tommy Soehn at the combine, and he pointed out that Vancouver planned on taking the best available talent in the draft. Talk about how that makes you feel that they were impressed with you enough to take you with the 19th overall pick the draft.

JB: The fact that they have that confidence in me, really gives me an extra boost. The organization treats the players like a European club does. The professionalism they show, on and off the field, I couldn’t be happier with the selection. Being drafted, I know I have a lot to live up to and a lot to prove, but I’m more than ready to do that.

ISN: Have you noticed any fans or people all the sudden hitting you up on social networking sites? Has your popularity level gone up and what’s that like to get some attention from the fans?

JB: Yeah, the Twitter followers and some friends on Facebook from Vancouver have gone up, so I’m excited about that.

ISN: How’s your girlfriend taking to all of your new popularity and the whole experience of being drafted?

JB: Yeah, she’s a hometown girl, so it’s all kind of new to her. She’s going through the process with me and keeping me grounded, keeping me humble. She’s definitely excited about the whole experience.

ISN: Looking over your high school bio, you played three sports, including football. A lot of soccer players kick for their HS football teams, yet you lettered as a safety/wide receiver?

JB: (Laughs) Yeah, that was a great experience. My senior year, I decided to play football, and play men’s league soccer at Rush on the side, because the competition at the high school level for soccer wasn’t there. Actually, football was very crucial in helping me with my strength and getting ready for the college game. Just developing that toughness, that I think I bring on the soccer field as well. I’m not afraid to stick my nose in there.

ISN: Talk about your football friends and their attitude towards the game of soccer. Did you get picked on for playing soccer or did you get guys into watching maybe a Man U. game or a Colorado Rapids game?

JB: It was very funny, I got crap for being a soccer player all throughout middle school and high school. They all knew I played competitively, but they didn’t really have a grasp of the game . Most American football players don’t. But then I got into the [football] team and started mixing it up with them, they had a new found respect for it. Then what really got them into soccer was they started playing FIFA, then they started to love the soccer more and started asking more questions [about soccer] I got some calls from a few football buddies and I think the number one thing is they’re excited to play me on FIFA (Laughs). But some of the guys were interested. I got them into watching some Champions League games. You know, trying to spread the sport a little bit.

ISN: Speaking of European teams, did you get up real early to watch those Saturday morning matches?

JB: Oh yeah, I’d get up at any hour to watch good football. At Notre Dame, I’d get up with the guys to watch the game in the common room, then go back to bed until class. I definitely love the game and have a passion for it.

ISN: Do you have a team that you grew up watching?

JB: Since I was four years old, I’ve been a Man United fan, through and through. When I was little, I’d put a “Brovsky” on the back of my jersey and run around the backyard, thinking I was in the Champions League. Hopefully, maybe that dream will come true someday.

ISN: You said you were a FIFA kid, did you ever create yourself as a player in FIFA 2000 or something like that? Also, do you sit back and just think that you’ll be on FIFA 2012? Does that strike you as funny sometimes?

JB: Yeah, I remember back to FIFA 98, stacking the teams with Zidane, etc and I’d create a player in my likeness. Now it’s a fantasy that I actually get to be on a game now. Hopefully, I get to develop myself on FIFA as well as on the field (Laughs).

ISN: No pressure, but we definitely hope to see your rating at 70 by the first release of the FIFA 2012.

JB: (Laughing) Yeah.

ISN: You’ve got some familiarity in camp, with former Irish teammate Bilal Duckett joining you in Vancouver. Talk about the familiarity with some of the Whitecaps FC players and how that will help you in your first pro camp.

JB: Yeah, I know Bilal [Duckett] and Michael Nanchoff; we became pretty close at the combine. It will be beneficial for all of us to go through the same process. We can share the experience. I’m happy for Bilal, I’m so glad that he got picked up, especially in the same city as me. I’m hoping for the best for him.

ISN: What made you decided to play soccer at Notre Dame?

JB: I committed when I was a junior, on a Midwest tour of schools on the way to visit family in Toledo. Bobby Clark and Notre Dame had recruited me pretty heavily at that point. It was our last day of the trip. I spent a day on campus with Bobby. What was great was Jamie Clark and Chad Reilly has just came over from the program from St. John’s and New Mexico, they were both recruiting me as well. The level of respect I have for Bobby Clark and the program, and how he ran it. I asked the question, “If I want to go professional, what can we do at school?” He said to get on track to graduate in 3 ½ years and that’s what I did. I’m graduated now and we planned it perfectly. I couldn’t be happier with my selection of Notre Dame. The school is just a dream to go to. It really just had the whole package.

ISN: What was the first time Vancouver contacted you?

JB: When my name came up on the board, the President [of the club] and Mr. Soehn called me and said, “Welcome to the club, we’re very excited to have you.” I was just on top of the world, I couldn’t speak. Coach Thordarson called me a couple hours later and welcomed me to the team. The coaches were very excited and instilled all that excitement in me.

ISN: When you look at some of the veterans that have already signed for Vancouver, Jay DeMerit comes to mind, what are your thoughts about playing alongside veterans like Jay everyday in training?

JB: I couldn’t be more excited. I’d like to pick [DeMerit’s] brain on the field and learn from his experiences. It’s important for us young guys to learn as much as we can from these guys, like Joe Cannon, Jay DeMerit. Even guys like Wes Knight who have been at the club for awhile now.

ISN: You’re 85 years old, sitting on the porch at home in Lakewood, Colorado. It’s July, hanging out with the family, grandkids running around and you think back on your career. What is it in your career or related to your career, that you want to achieve before your done and what is the goal for you as a player?

JB: On the field, I’d like to have a long career and be remembered as a smart player, who was tough as nails, simple on the ball, didn’t make mistakes. Off the field, I think it’s very important for pro athletes to use their athletic ability to do some good in the world. Back at Notre Dame, I started a non-profit, Peace Pandemic. Basically, what we do is set up soccer camps around the world for little kids and have a curriculum based on peace and non-violence. I just want to help little kids and I think sports are a way to cross cultural boundaries. So when I’m 85 years old, I want to look back and say I made a difference in the world through the sport of soccer.

The Vancouver Whitecaps opened their inaugural MLS training camp on January 24th and will join their Cascadian rivals, Sounders FC and Portland Timbers at a preseason tournament set for March 3-5 at Starfire in Tukwila, Washington.