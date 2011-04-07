Pro Evolution Soccer 2011 3D is a Trendsetter

Review

Konami is and has always been one of the elites of the video game industry. They have been able to prove their worth once again with a new title on a new device. The world of 3D is fun and exciting for developers, but you certainly need to be an expert to get the job done right. Pro Evolution Soccer 2011 3D for the Nintendo 3DS™ system is setting the standard for others to reach for. We’re not the only ones saying this; leading critics like IGN said that “Pro Evolution Soccer 2011 3D makes a strong debut on the 3DS”.

There is plenty of praise for the soccer title. Personally I am most excited that Konami has embraced Nintendo’s vision for the future of video gaming. Nintendo has always been a step or two ahead of the competition, dating back to the NES or more recently the smash hit Wii™. The fact that Konami has the courage and bravery to stand with Nintendo in the 3D world is a big plus. I think Konami will learn a great deal from this launch and the 2012 edition will be even better.

I am a big fan of all things 3D so Pro Evolution Soccer 2011 3D literally caught my eye right away. The game itself is realistic, fun, and is a good portrayal of the beautiful game. The AI is good and the commentary and match atmosphere is certainly up to par. Pro Evo also offers the UEFA Champions League and the Master League. Both are hefty modes that will bring hours of entertainment to the player. Champions League brings out the world’s best clubs, while Master League allows you to use your own creativity and intuition to create “the next big thing” in international soccer.

The only concern is the default camera, but it makes good use of the 3D concept so there really is nothing to complain about after all. Don’t worry about the lack of clubs and teams; that is not an issue here. You get 60 national teams and 170 professional clubs.

The fact that this is the first soccer game ever in 3D is enough to warrant a purchase. Throw in 1 v 1 wireless play and “Street Pass” and you have a hat trick in the making.

Information from the Publisher

Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. announced that Pro Evolution Soccer 2011 3D is now available in retail stores nationwide for the Nintendo 3DS™ handheld system. Designed specifically for the 3D-enabled unit, Pro Evolution Soccer 2011 3D utilizes the cutting-edge technology to immerse the player in the heart of the game, adding another level of realism to every pass, through ball-and-shot.

Pro Evolution Soccer 2011 3D uses a unique ‘Player’ camera, shadowing the player’s every movement, right in the middle of the unfolding match. By utilizing the 3D capabilities of the Nintendo 3DS to visually ascertain how far away a teammate is, players can make more instinctive long passes and dynamic movement as they watch their teammates make runs and moves into open space. The incredible use of depth and distance perception provides an amazing level of control that the series is famed for, with searching passes, one-two plays, deft close control, and rising volleys, all shown to stunning effect. The game’s AI also ensures that players not only look identical to their real-life counterparts, but move and react like them too. Additionally, Pro Evolution Soccer 2011 3D features play-by-play commentary enhancing the match atmosphere for a more exciting soccer experience.

“We had once again reinvigorated the series when we released Pro Evolution Soccer 2011 on other consoles late last year, with more advanced gameplay and control options than ever before,” said Shinji Hirano, President of Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. “The immersive technology of the Nintendo 3DS system allows us to make additional advances to the series by launching it into the next level of play, engrossing players in their favorite sport with even more realism.”

Players can play as one of 60 National and 136 Club teams and lead them to fame. Pro Evolution Soccer 2011 3D also features exclusive use of the UEFA Champions League™, the game’s greatest club competition, while players can also build their own team of budding stars and lead them to glory in the world famous Master League. Utilizing the all-new Nintendo 3DS technology, Pro Evolution Soccer 2011 3D supports local wireless play for two Nintendo 3DS users to compete against each other. Also in StreetPass™ mode, the hardware senses when another Master League team is in the vicinity, and will compare the strength of each side, their respective strategies, stats, and will then award a win to the stronger side. Users who are not familiar with controller buttons can enjoy playing the game in this way. Those with a strong win rate on StreetPass will be promoted to an upper StreetPass standing until they reach the ultimate ranking – the UEFA Champions League. Similarly, as users play more and more using StreetPass, the game will unlock Classic players and teams, allowing successful users to create the most impressive playing squad!

Pro Evolution Soccer 2011 is rated E for Everyone by the ESRB and is now available at retailers nationwide on Nintendo 3DS for $39.99. For more information on the game, please visit: http://www.konami.com/games/pes20113ds.