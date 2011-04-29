Big Weekend, Big Promotion

All of us here at ISN have been feeling a bit nostalgic lately. So we came up with a two-part promotion that should get people talking. It is as follows:

1. Create your own All-Time All-MLS Starting XI

In other words, build a dream team of players that left their mark on MLS. It can be players from Season 1 , this season, or anything in between. Google it, dust off your old issues of Soccer America, talk to your fellow fans, whatever it takes. Send your answer to editor@isnsoccer.com for consideration. Out of fairness for all, be sure to use a 4-4-2 formation when considering your lineup.

Our staff will pick their favorite and the lucky winner will receive a free copy of Pro Evolution Soccer 2011 3D for the Nintendo 3DS™ system. It is flying off the shelves nationwide, but you can get it here at ISN for free. Thanks to our friends at Konami for their help with this promotion.

2. Create your own All-Time All-Crew Starting XI

The Columbus Crew are legendary members of MLS. Many international stars have donned the Black & Gold. Who will you choose? Our staff has the final say on this one as well, but the winner gets a free Italy national team jersey courtesy of Subside Sports.

Send your answer to editor@isnsoccer.com for consideration. Out of fairness for all, be sure to use a 4-4-2 formation when considering your lineup.

