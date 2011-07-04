Legends Return to Columbus

Gino Padula has started a new chapter in his life, going from defensive stalwart to academy director, from playing the beautiful game to teaching it. It is a job that is well suited for the Argentine footballer who has returned to Columbus to run a soccer academy with fellow Crew legend Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

Players of all ages are sure to benefit from the services of the Schelotto & Padula Soccer Academy, one of the first true Argentine soccer programs in all of North America. Gino and Guille have developed a strong curriculum that is focused on the whole player, not just a single aspect.

“We would like to work on technique, tactics, fitness, and pyschology,” Padula stated. They are concerned about player development, but also with sharing their love and passion for the game.

Everyone involved with the academy knows that it is a long-term project. “I moved with my family here to Columbus,” the former Crew defender continued. “I want to stay here for a long, long time. This is an ambitious project for us.”

You get a sense that there is something different about this academy. Many players turn to the coaching ranks when their careers are over, often lending their names to camps and programs where they are not even involved. One thing is crystal clear: Gino and Guillermo will be there as coaches, mentors, and role models. They both will be very active and will actually be there for their players, not just 30 minutes of training at a pricey camp that is here today and gone tomorrow.

How good are Padula and Schelotto? Well Padula has over a decade of professional experience in Argentina, Spain, England, France, and of course the United States. Gino has played for some big names like River Plate, Queens Park Rangers, Nottingham Forest, and of course our hometown Columbus Crew.

A word that usually follows Schelotto’s name is legend or superstar. He certainly is the best player to ever don the Black & Gold and arguably one of the best to ever say they played in MLS. We think he is great and we are not alone. In a recent autobiography, fellow countryman Diego Maradona stated that Guillermo was one of the top 100 to ever play the game. Maradona used words like “real footballer,” “cunning,” and “unfazed” to describe Guille.

July will be a busy month for the academy as Guillermo returns from a relegation battle in Argentina. Both he and Gino will be making numerous appearances throughout the Greater Columbus area, starting with a charity event at Gahanna’s Headley Park on July 10th.

Perhaps the biggest event of the summer will be the Champions’ Camp on July 22-24. Youth soccer players will be given the opportunity to train with and learn from two soccer greats over three days. For more details about events, camps, and the academy in general visit www.schelottopadulasoccer.com.

“It is good for us,” Padula explained. “And at the same time it is good for the city. We had a very good time here. We know we have a good reputation here with the fans, with the people. We would like to say thank you to the people here in Columbus because they were very kind with us.”

The youth soccer market is competitive here in Ohio, but one thing is certain: this academy is going to change the way things are done. In other words, the academy is literally a game-changer. No yelling and screaming from parents or coaches, a low pressure environment, and a smart kid-centered coaching curriculum all speak volumes for a program that is destined for great success, just like their founders.