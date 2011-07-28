Pelé Sports Reviews from the Samurai Sportswear Soccer Combine

Pelé Sports was a major partner for the Samurai Sportswear Soccer Combine, a move that preserved North America’s first and only free soccer combine for high school athletes.

The company donated training bibs, apparel, and shoes for players and referees. To say Pelé Sports was a hit at the event would be quite an understatement. Players, referees, and even coaches and volunteers gave rave reviews for a product line that is both fashionable and practical for a new generation of footballers.

Michael Farmer, a referee mentor and assessor at the combine, tried out a pair of the 1970s (black/yellow). Farmer was impressed that the shoes were comfortable right out of the box. He also felt that the shoes would perform well on unpredictable fields encountered by referees on a regular basis. Sorin Stoica, a current MLS referee, tried out a pair of 50/50s in white, red, and blue. These newly released running shoes turned heads with their classic design that feels exotic and European at the same time.

Nebai Tecleab, a Canadian midfielder, tried out the Pelé 1970s (white/red) after his Nike cleats tore while he was training. Tecleab was thrilled with the design and the aesthetics of the boot. He was also able to wear the shoes with no discomfort right out of the box. He liked them so much that he is going to wear them the rest of the season, spreading the Pelé Sports brand north of the border.

Mike Brossoit (London, ON), Issifou Kankarafou (Pawtucket, RI), and Corbin Rodriguez (Denton, TX) all tested apparel and were thoroughly impressed. Everyone agreed on one thing: Pelé Sports is the next big thing!

