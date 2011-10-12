Universal Sports Network Showcases the Final Four Teams Competing in 2011 IRB Rugby World Cup

The final four teams of the 2011 IRB Rugby World Cup face off in the semi-finals exclusively on Universal Sports Network. On Sat., October 15 at 3:45 a.m. (ET), Universal Sports will showcase Wales vs. France, with a re-air of the match at 5 p.m. (ET). On Sun., October 16 at 3:45 a.m. (ET), Australia vs. New Zealand will compete, with a re-air of the match at 5 p.m. (ET). The two winning teams will advance to the Rugby World Cup Finals, aired on NBC, while Universal Sports will feature the Bronze Finals.

Fans can watch these matches on-demand the following day on UniversalSports.com as part of an online subscription package.

Universal Sports’ match coverage will feature a studio pre-game show and halftime and post-game shows with Fred Roggin and Bill Seward alongside former USA Rugby Captain and Universal Sports analyst Brian Hightower.

Fans can also interact throughout the 2011 IRB Rugby World Cup on Universal Sports Network’s Social Scrum. Available at www.universalsports.com/socialscrum, fans can engage with the event as well as each other as they cheer on their favorite team and catch up on scores, standings and updates. Social Scrum will display Twitter feeds from fans around the world who are talking about the Rugby World Cup and provide live updates from the event.

