College Soccer’s Top Division I Seniors Invited to Participate in 2012 adidas MLS Player Combine

Major League Soccer today announced the initial list of 52 college seniors from 31 Division I schools who have been invited to participate in the 2012 adidas MLS Player Combine. The annual player combine will be held in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Jan. 6-10, and is closed to the public.

The initial player list was determined by a panel of Division I college coaches, representing all conferences, who nominated and voted for players in conjunction with MLS coaches. These players will be joined by Generation adidas players, international invitees, additional collegiate players from NCAA Division II and III schools, NAIA schools, and Division I alternates.

The final player list of approximately 66 athletes, as well as additional Combine coaches and team assignments, will be announced at a later date.

2012 adidas MLS Player Combine Coaches

**additional coaches will be announced at a later date.

Jim Barlow (Princeton); Jamie Clark (University of Washington); Brian Tompkins (Yale)

2012 adidas MLS Player Combine List by Position

GOALKEEPERS (4): Brian Rowe (UCLA); Chris Blais (University of South Florida); Jhojan Obando (Providence); Ryan Meara (Fordham).

DEFENDERS (16): Aaron Maund (Notre Dame); Andrew Duran (Creighton); Aubrey Perry (University of South Florida); Austin Berry (Louisville); Charles Rodriguez (UNC Charlotte); Chris Estridge (Indiana); Diogo de Almeida (SMU); Hunter Jumper (Virginia); James Kiffe (UC Santa Barbara); Justin Chavez (Tulsa); Matt Hedges (UNC); Mykell Bates (Santa Clara University); Nick Blake (UConn); Pat Sigler (Cal Poly San Luis Obispo); Shawn Singh (UCLA); Tommy Meyer (Indiana).

MIDFIELDERS (19): Alec Purdie (Indiana); Andy Rose (UCLA); Arthur Ivo (SMU); Brendan King (Notre Dame); Calum Mallace (Marquette); Christian Barreiro (UPenn); Eder Arreola (UCLA); Greg Jordan (Creighton); Kenney Walker (Louisville); Kevan George (UCF); Kirk Urso (UNC); Lance Rozenboom (New Mexico); Luis Silva (UC Santa Barbara); Michael Green (New Mexico); Miguel Ibarra (UC Irvine); Nick DeLeon (Louisville); Rafael Garcia (Cal State Northridge); Tony Walls (University of Wisconsin – Green Bay); Warren Creavalle (UCF).

FORWARDS (13): Antoine Hoppenot (Princeton); Billy Schuler (UNC); Brian Ownby (Virginia); Bryan Gaul (Bradley); Casey Townsend (Maryland); Colin Rolfe (Louisville); Ethan Finlay (Creighton); Evan James (UNC Charlotte); Evans Frimpong (Delaware); Karo Okiomah (High Point); Luckymore Mkosana (Dartmouth); Luke Holmes (Akron); Tony Cascio (UConn).