Notre Dame College and the Tourbeau Sports Group College Soccer Showcase

The next time Walsh University’s Ben Truax steps on a pitch, it likely will be as a professional. Truax, a Mansfield (OH) native, was one of 65 players selected for the Tourbeau Sports Group College Soccer Showcase in Orange Beach, Alabama.

