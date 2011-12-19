MLS Dreams for Akron’s Luke Holmes

Luke Holmes is a special talent who has made a name for himself at two levels of collegiate soccer. Holmes spent three seasons at Notre Dame College in South Euclid, Ohio. He became the program’s most prolific goalscorer, tallying an incredible 70 goals during his time with NDC Head Coach Michael McBride. Holmes added 25 assists for a total of 164 points in his time with the Falcons.

Holmes would then transfer to the University of Akron, a program fresh off a national championship and a record-setting MLS SuperDraft. The Oldham, England native stood out in the spring season, showing good pace and a knack for the goal. It certainly seemed that Holmes was heading for stardom as a Zip.

The senior striker would go on to appear in 16 matches, netting 5 goals and 8 assists as the Zips claimed a 7th consecutive MAC regular season championship and a trip to the NCAA’s Round of 16. Holmes, who clinched game-winning goals at Buffalo and Florida Atlantic, always seemed to be there when his team needed him the most. He played his best in the postseason, where a “win or go home” mentality is ever present. Because of his impressive efforts, Holmes would be named to the All-MAC First Team along with 6 of his Akron teammates.

Holmes would then accept an invite to the prestigious MLS Combine, a pivotal moment in his young career. He certainly understands the importance of the occasion.

“I want to show what I can do,” Holmes declared in an interview with ISNSoccer.com.

Several mock drafts have Holmes rated as high as #12 in the first round. A good combine performance could see his stock skyrocket even further, while a poor showing could leave him undrafted.

The senior was quick to praise both of his head coaches, Akron’s Caleb Porter and NDC’s McBride. Holmes clearly benefited from Porter’s professional environment and intense training sessions. This everyday preparation would help prepare him for MLS and beyond.

McBride started the project of turning Holmes into a pro player three years earlier, making him the face of the Notre Dame College men’s soccer program. Holmes excelled at the NAIA level, finishing as the NAIA National Player of the Year in 2010.

“Mac was great with me,” Holmes continued. “He understood my aspirations. I have nothing but good words to say.”

Coach McBride has plenty of compliments for Holmes as well.

“Luke is the consummate student-athlete,” McBride stated. “He is the full package: a player like him doesn’t come along very often.”

McBride went on to say that Holmes was the best player in NDC history because of his competitiveness, superior fitness and technique, the ability to score goals at will, and a sense of humility despite being a star in waiting.

“Luke was a coach’s dream at the college level,” McBride continued. “He hasn’t even realized his full potential.”

Holmes can virtually play anywhere on the field, providing an attacking mindset to any position. He can play up top as a lone striker that stretches the defense, as a field general that creates opportunities for others, or as a winger or outside back that gets the team moving forward. In one word Luke Holmes is versatile. The only knock on Holmes is his lack of size, but his technical prowess more than makes up for that.

Holmes is currently training back home in England, preparing for the MLS Combine starting on January 6.

ISN will catch up with Luke Holmes at the combine and again at the SuperDraft so our readers will get the full experience of a professional in the making.