Harrisburg Heat Joins PASL

The Professional Arena Soccer League is coming to Harrisburg. With the unanimous approval of the PASL Board, the Harrisburg Heat Sports Group, LLC (HHSG, LLC) will operate the newly revived Harrisburg Heat beginning this November. Professional arena soccer was last played in Harrisburg in 2003. The Harrisburg Heat played 12 seasons at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center and regularly were at the top of the league in attendance while under the ownership of Dr. Rex Herbert.

“Bringing the Heat back to Harrisburg has been a goal of mine for many years,” said David Grimaldi Manager of the LLC. “I am also excited that Sports City will once again serve as the Official Business Office and Training Center of the Harrisburg Heat.” HHSG LLC will operate the team in addition to Sports City. David Grimaldi started his professional arena soccer career with the Cleveland Force in 1979. He was serving as Deputy Commissioner of the MISL the last time the Heat played.

The addition of Harrisburg marks a key expansion into the East for the PASL, even though it has maintained teams in all four continental time zones since its launch in 2008. The Harrisburg announcement is the second major announcement this week for the PASL, coming on the heels of yesterday’s press conference which heralded the return of the Dallas Sidekicks.

“This is a huge milestone for the league,” said PASL Commissioner Kevin Milliken. “Harrisburg has a strong arena soccer history and we’re excited to be able to bring the sport back to that market. We are fortunate to have someone like David Grimaldi managing the Heat. His career in our sport has spanned five decades, at all levels, and his experience invaluable.”

Led by such notable coaches as Jim Pollihan and Richard Chinapoo the fantastic Harrisburg Heat fans were witness to such great players as Mark Pulisic, Bill Becher, Lee Tchantret, David Bascome, Bob Lilley, Doug Petras, and Todd Smith to name a few, as the Heat won two division titles and made one championship appearance.

Further details and ticket information will be available on the team’s new official website, www.harrisburgheat.com.