A Season in the Minors: Life in the NPSL (Part II)

Lindsey Wilson College midfielder Tom Moody is enjoying his summer in the NPSL. Starring for Huntsville’s Rocket City United, Moody has made an impact early and often for the South-Southeast Conference-West side.

“I jumped at the chance to play for Rocket City in the summer,” Moody said. “It was a chance to see the standard or level of soccer in America.”

The England native had a lot of praise for Rocket City United head coach Gerry Cleary.

“He makes you want to give it your all,” Moody declared. “He doesn’t accept anything less than 100%.”

He also praised Cleary’s leadership style, saying it gives the players more confidence and focus on the pitch.

The biggest moment for Moody was RCU’s away match at Chattanooga. He said the crowd of 3,000 was inspiring to the squad.

“Everyone wants to play in front of a crowd. The crowd lifted us, gave us more togetherness as a team.”

He praised Chattanooga’s supporters and organization, saying it was a great setup, comparing them to a proper professional team.

The only complaint about the NPSL is a minor one and something the league is working on.

“The season is not very long,” Moody added. “5-6 extra matches would be better.”

He mentioned that the teams are good with lots of individual talent. For example, Rocket City is blessed with great international players.

“Everyone offers different experiences from different leagues,” Moody commented.

Moody happens to come from a storied NAIA powerhouse, Lindsey Wilson, in Kentucky. He hopes to help his team win the national title again, saying that the 2012 team should be stronger than last year.

Another goal is to grow their unbeaten streak, simply put no losses in the 2012 fall season. Moody is one of many talented players on the squad. He is most impressed with South African striker Lebogang Moloto, who finished 2011 with 11 goals and 9 assists.

“He is an inspiration,” Moody continued. “He lifts my game. He can play wherever he wants.”

For Moody, his future will be somewhere in the beautiful game, whether it is as a professional player or coach. And the experience earned in the NPSL will be a stepping block in getting there.